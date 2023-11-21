Markets Print 2023-11-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 20, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 57,077.96
High: 57,309.27
Low: 56,738.4
Net Change: 14.80
Volume (000): 314,736
Value (000): 10,253,060
Makt Cap (000) 1,881,875,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,305.04
NET CH (+) 143.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,045.85
NET CH (-) 119.62
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,107.82
NET CH (+) 81.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,530.88
NET CH (+) 38.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,257.80
NET CH (-) 28.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,947.01
NET CH (-) 17.77
------------------------------------
As on: 20-November-2023
====================================
