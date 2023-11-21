KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 20, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 57,077.96 High: 57,309.27 Low: 56,738.4 Net Change: 14.80 Volume (000): 314,736 Value (000): 10,253,060 Makt Cap (000) 1,881,875,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,305.04 NET CH (+) 143.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,045.85 NET CH (-) 119.62 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,107.82 NET CH (+) 81.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,530.88 NET CH (+) 38.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,257.80 NET CH (-) 28.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,947.01 NET CH (-) 17.77 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-November-2023 ====================================

