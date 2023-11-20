BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 21.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.91%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.07%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.45%)
DGKC 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
FCCL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.86%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
HUBC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.69%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.92%)
OGDC 110.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.37%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 106.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.59%)
PPL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.46%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 61.65 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (5.82%)
SSGC 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.24%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.84%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
TRG 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.88%)
BR100 5,848 Increased By 23.5 (0.4%)
BR30 20,734 Increased By 89.7 (0.43%)
KSE100 57,283 Increased By 220.1 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,062 Increased By 15.7 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gilchrist leads praise as Australia savours ‘miracle’ World Cup triumph

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2023 12:07pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SYDNEY: Adam Gilchrist led the plaudits on Monday as Australia celebrated “a miracle” in winning the World Cup for a sixth time to reign over one-day cricket once again.

Pat Cummins’ men stunned the nearly 100,000 crowd in Ahmedabad on Sunday for a six-wicket victory over previously unbeaten India, breaking home hearts.

Opener Travis Head played a starring role in the final with a sparkling 137 off 120 deliveries and he also took a stunning catch to cut short skipper Rohit Sharma’s innings just short of a half-century.

Head joined Ricky Ponting and Gilchrist as the third Australian to score a century in a men’s World Cup final.

“I don’t know what I can’t believe more,” Head told reporters in Ahmedabad.

“What happened with the hundred and winning a World Cup, or taking that catch.”

Former skipper Gilchrist said the victory was among the greatest ever by an Australian sports side.

“So proud of this Australian team and crew,” Gilchrist wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“To win another World Cup in the manner and circumstance they have is one of the finest victories in our sporting history I reckon.

“Time to celebrate,” added Gilchrist, who scored 149 not out in the 2007 World Cup final win over Sri Lanka in Barbados.

Australia have won the World Cup six times, more than any other team, adding the 2023 crown to triumphs in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Their feat was all the more impressive this time because it came against an India team who had, until now, looked imperious and had a passionate home crowd roaring them on.

In Virat Kohli they also had the leading batsman in the tournament.

“Australia defeat India to silence 1.4 billion fans and steal another trophy,” wrote The Daily Telegraph.

‘Incredible upset’

Set a challenging 241 for victory, Australia slipped to 47-3 before Head smashed his second century of the competition to steer his team home with seven overs to spare.

Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth World Cup title

Under the captaincy of Cummins, Australia added the 50-over crown to the World Test Championship title they won last June after beating India in the final in London.

“Silence golden for Cummins’ men as they go from good to great,” The Sydney Morning Herald said in a headline, referring to how the boisterous Ahmedabad crowd was stunned, especially when Cummins bowled Kohli for 54.

The Herald Sun hailed the win as “a miracle”.

“With their incredible upset, Australia has now won a record six World Cup titles – and none has been greater than in the heat of Ahmedabad,” it said.

Cricket Australia’s chief executive Nick Hockley said the team deserved the title and it was “testament to the calibre of our players across all formats”.

“This is another wonderful achievement by Pat Cummins and his team who have performed brilliantly in testing conditions and against strong opposition throughout the tournament,” Hockley said in a statement.

“To beat the previously undefeated India before their passionate home fans is an achievement that sits comfortably alongside any of Australia’s five previous World Cup finals victories.”

Pat Cummins Ricky Ponting Cricket Australia Nick Hockley World Test Championship Travis Head Adam Gilchrist ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Gilchrist leads praise as Australia savours ‘miracle’ World Cup triumph

Urea talks continue with Russia, China, Azerbaijan

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee recovers further against US dollar

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers urge end to Gaza war

Oil extends gains on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Read more stories