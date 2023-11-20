Flood-hit districts: USAID contributes for agri revitalization

PESHAWAR: The USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) has made remarkable contributions for revitalizing agriculture in the flood-affected districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Peshawar.

In 2022, devastating floods brought havoc upon Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving a profound impact on the region. A total of 17% of cultivable land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was severely damaged. Notably, in Dera Ismail Khan, three out of seven seed farms, responsible for 10% of the province’s annual seed production, faced dire circumstances, posing a significant threat to seed availability and the livelihoods of 300 farmers.

In response to this crisis, USAID-ERDA took swift action, mobilizing resources and expertise to restore agricultural infrastructure and provide essential support to the affected farmers.

The results have been nothing short of miraculous. The USAID-ERDA successfully rehabilitated 488 acres of land and repaired nine flood-damaged watercourses with total length of 3.3km in government seed farms in Dera Ismail Khan.

These initiatives enhanced irrigation efficiency and productivity of land, Additionally, the USAID-ERDA, rehabilitated 18 flood-damaged soil and water conservation structures in various villages of district Dera Ismail Khan to protect land from sliding and erosion, and enhance groundwater recharge and storage of rainwater for irrigation in a water scarce area.

The impact is already evident, with paddy cultivated and harvested on 33 acres and wheat seed cultivation underway on the remaining 345 acres. This intervention will not only restore agriculture but also enhance the livelihoods of farmers, providing hope for those who have endured adversity.

The USAID-ERDA is also engaged in rehabilitation of 158 flood-damaged watercourses, a significant initiative that is expected to be completed by June 2024. This rehabilitation is vital for ensuring proper water management in the affected areas, which is essential for agriculture and the local ecosystem.

To celebrate these significant achievements and officially hand over the completed schemes to the Agriculture Extension Department and District Office Soil Conservation Department, Dera Ismail Khan, a special ceremony was held.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner D I Khan Division, Zafar-ul-Islam said that USAID-ERDA’s interventions have played a key role in revitalizing the flood-affected agriculture sector. It is a testament to the strong partnership between the United States and Pakistan, which continues to bring positive changes to the lives of our citizens.

The handover ceremony symbolizes a moment of hope and promise for the people of Dera Ismail Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaffirming the enduring partnership between USAID-ERDA for the promotion of economic recovery and development.

