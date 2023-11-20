Sindh trying to promote local tourism: minister

KARACHI: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism and Environment Arshad Wali Muhammad has said that the Sindh government is taking steps to introduce the Sindh province’s tourist attractions at international level in the World Travel Market, London.

Sites with attractive scenery will be included in international tourism, he said while meeting a delegation of journalists. He said that the tourism industry is investing heavily in the world travel market and the Sindh government is trying hard to ensure that Sindh can get its due place in it.

He said we are formulating an integrated strategy for aviation companies, hotel management industry and guides to promote the trend of local and international tourism in Sindh in a market-oriented manner, resulting in employment opportunities at the local level and suitable environment available for foreign investment.

The provincial minister further said that the natural lakes and the difference in ambient temperature at the highest point in Sindh, Gorakh Hills, are a source of attraction for tourists, in the context of which the tourism department is making proposals for the promotion of the hotel industry, which will be finalised very soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023