BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt makes face masks mandatory in smog-affected districts

  • The order will be implemented from Nov 20 to Nov 26 in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin
BR Web Desk Published November 19, 2023 Updated November 19, 2023 04:19pm

Punjab’s government on Sunday mandated that citizens in 10 smog-hit districts wear face masks whenever they leave home, Aaj News reported.

According to Mohsin Naqvi’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the decision was taken because of deteriorating air quality in the province.

“The Punjab Government announces a 1-week mandate for wearing of face masks for all citizens in smog-affected districts of Punjab. Prioritising health is our collective responsibility. Please adhere to the guidelines for a safer community,” he wrote.

The order will be implemented from Nov 20 to Nov 26 in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin.

“High level of air quality due to smog poses a serious and imminent threat to public health in all age groups. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of airborne diseases in the province of Punjab,” it added.

According to the Air Quality Index, Lahore had an unhealthy AQI of 203 at 1pm today. The main pollutant was PM2.5, which is a fine particulate matter that can enter the lungs and bloodstream, resulting in serious health issues.

To combat escalating levels of air pollution and alarming increases in conjunctivitis cases amid the smog, the government had earlier imposed a smart lockdown in smog-hit areas on Nov 18. There was a holiday closure of all public and private schools, colleges, universities, and offices.

Businesses such as bakeries, pharmacies, gas stations, immunization clinics, e-commerce hubs, postal and courier services, utility outlets, telecom and cellular network hubs, and public transportation were permitted to operate.

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt makes face masks mandatory in smog-affected districts

Ministers from Arab, Muslim countries to visit China in bid to end Gaza war: Saudi minister

Daily wage workers on Chaman border: Ministry asked to arrange funds for relief package

Reform plan: Govt likely to set up ‘Customs Board’

Cipher case: IHC directs special court to conclude trial within 4 weeks

Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 promulgated

Australia win toss, India bat first in mouth-watering World Cup final

Fifteen Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment of central, southern Gaza

US envoy meets Nawaz, others ahead of elections

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv 2nd night in row: Ukraine

Read more stories