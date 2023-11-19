Punjab govt makes face masks mandatory in smog-affected districts

Punjab’s government on Sunday mandated that citizens in 10 smog-hit districts wear face masks whenever they leave home, Aaj News reported.

According to Mohsin Naqvi’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the decision was taken because of deteriorating air quality in the province.

“The Punjab Government announces a 1-week mandate for wearing of face masks for all citizens in smog-affected districts of Punjab. Prioritising health is our collective responsibility. Please adhere to the guidelines for a safer community,” he wrote.

The order will be implemented from Nov 20 to Nov 26 in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin.

“High level of air quality due to smog poses a serious and imminent threat to public health in all age groups. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of airborne diseases in the province of Punjab,” it added.

According to the Air Quality Index, Lahore had an unhealthy AQI of 203 at 1pm today. The main pollutant was PM2.5, which is a fine particulate matter that can enter the lungs and bloodstream, resulting in serious health issues.

To combat escalating levels of air pollution and alarming increases in conjunctivitis cases amid the smog, the government had earlier imposed a smart lockdown in smog-hit areas on Nov 18. There was a holiday closure of all public and private schools, colleges, universities, and offices.

Businesses such as bakeries, pharmacies, gas stations, immunization clinics, e-commerce hubs, postal and courier services, utility outlets, telecom and cellular network hubs, and public transportation were permitted to operate.