Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 promulgated

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has promulgated the Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 under the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 128 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Ordinance will ensure implementation of effective mechanisms for fixing the prices of essential commodities, control artificial price hike and profiteering in Punjab. According to the Ordinance, Price Control Council and District Price Control Committees will be formed. The Controller of Prices and Supplies will be the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district.

As per Ordinance, the Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department will be the Provincial Controller General. A price control council will be formed under the chairmanship of the Minister for Industry and Commerce. The other members of the committee will be Minister Agriculture, Minister Food, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Industry, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department, Secretary Agriculture Department, Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department and Secretary Food Department.

Sindh govt fixes sugarcane support price at Rs425/40kg

Deputy Commissioners will notify the District Price Control Committees in their respective districts. The price control committee will review the prices of essential commodities and monitor the action under the Ordinance for price control and issue instructions to ensure implementation of the provisions of the Ordinance. No person shall sell any essential commodity at a price higher than the fixed price and shall display the list of fixed prices at a prominent point of sale point.

Any person who contravenes any of the provisions of the Ordinance shall be liable to imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, but it shall not be less than 24 hours or with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees or with both. If a person is again convicted of an offence punishable under the Ordinance, he shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not less than one month or to a fine of Rs45,000 or to both.

Any producer, dealer, importer or seller of aggrieved by the order of Controller of Prices and Supplies can file an appeal within seven working days of the passing of such order to the relevant Divisional Commissioner and the decision taken by the Divisional Commissioner shall be final.

Meanwhile, the Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman as Chancellor has directed the Vice Chancellors of all public and private universities to observe one week in November/December as “Diabetes Awareness Week”.

According to the details, the governor as the chancellor has issued instructions to the vice chancellors of all public and private universities that the faculty members, students should be mobilized to spread awareness about the disease of diabetes. He said it should be ensured that observing Diabetes Week in the universities should be made a permanent yearly feature. He further desired that seminars, discussions should be organized during Diabetes Week in which eminent consultants/physicians are invited to talk on the subject, and social media platforms should be used for spreading awareness. He also directed to submit a comprehensive report of Diabetes Week with pictorial evidence to the Governor Secretariat in the second week of December.

