Sindh govt fixes sugarcane support price at Rs425/40kg

KARACHI (Nov 13): Caretaker government of Sindh has fixed a minimum sugarcane price at Rs425 per maund for crop 2023-24.

Presided over by the Chef Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar, the decision was made at the meeting held here at CM House, attended by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Advocate General Sindh Hassan Akbar, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Shah, Secretary Food Nasir Abbas and others.

Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Shah briefing the meeting said that per acre cost of sugarcane crop has been worked out at Rs244, 984, and the average yield of an acre is 650 maunds making a cost of Rs377 per 40kg. If 12.7 percent profit over the total expenditures is added the minimum price would come to Rs425.

Chief Secretary D Fakhre Alam said that he has also chaired a meeting of the agriculture department and the minimum price was worked out at Rs425 and if the profit of 15% as demanded by the agriculturists were added the price would go to Rs434 per 40 kg.

The chief minister approved the minimum wage of sugarcane at Rs425 per 40 kg and directed the chief secretary to get the price approved by the cabinet through circulation.

The Secretary Agriculture briefing the chief minister about the structure and strategy of his department said that it has 12 wings, including Extension, Research, Agriculture Management, Training and Research, Agriculture Marketing, Cane Commissionerate, Cotton Commissionerate, Bureau of Supply & Price, Weight & Measures and Planning & Monitoring Cell.

Different wings of the departments have 10 director generals. At this, the chief minister said that most of the wings of the department have failed to perform. He directed the Secretary of Agriculture to evaluate the performance of every wing and wind up those wings which have lost their utility.

The CM was told that the agriculture department strategy is modernisation of Agriculture Research, Advancement of Mechanized Agriculture, Strong Market Information System, improved agriculture extension Service, improved Water Management, aiming to increase productivity and reduce poverty, control hoarding/ smuggling of essential commodities in coordination with district administration & law enforcing agencies. At this, the CM said that most of the growers were purchasing certified seed from Punjab or Chinese seed. The research wing has not brought any new variety of rice or wheat.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to review the organisation of the agriculture department and wind up or merger its non-performing wings.

