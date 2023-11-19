BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
World Print 2023-11-19

India approves $360m in investments in IT hardware sector

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

MUMBAI: The Indian government has approved investments worth 30 billion Indian rupees ($360.4 million) in the IT hardware sector under its flagship manufacturing incentives scheme.

Applications from 27 companies have been approved, information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday. A total of 40 applications had been submitted.

Dell, Hewlett Packard, Foxconn unit Rising Star and Flextronics are among those granted approval, according to a government release.

The government in May expanded its incentive scheme to attract big-ticket investments in IT hardware manufacturing, doubling the amount to $2 billion as it aimed to spur domestic production of laptops and tablets.

The country is offering cash-backs to manufacturers on sales of locally made goods that exceed an annual target.

India has ambitions to become a powerhouse in the global electronics supply chain, with the country targeting an annual output worth $300 billion by 2026.

