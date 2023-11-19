BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-19

Shehbaz, others acquitted in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing reference

APP Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday acquitted former Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and several others in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference.

The list of acquitted individuals included Caretaker Privatization Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, Special Assistant to the caretaker prime minister Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafique, Bilal Qadwai, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed, and Arif Butt.

Accountability Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan announced the verdict on acquittal applications of the accused, following a report submitted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in response to the court’s query about Supreme Court’s order of October 31.

During Saturday’s proceedings, a NAB prosecutor stated that the accused did not derive any benefit from the amended NAB law, emphasizing that the reference was thoroughly examined on its merits. The prosecutor further clarified that the Supreme Court’s order did not prohibit the court from delivering a verdict on the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference.

On November 1, the court had initially reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both the applicant’s counsel and NAB prosecutors, with the intention to announce the verdict on November 7.

However, on the scheduled day, the court postponed proceedings, seeking clarification from the NAB due to perceived ambiguity arising from the Supreme Court order on October 31. The court conveyed that the verdict in the case would be issued after interpretation of the Apex court’s order.

The Supreme Court, in its October 31 ruling, permitted accountability courts to continue proceedings in corruption cases but restrained them from issuing final orders.

A NAB report submitted in May had asserted that it did not find any evidence for financial corruption or misuse of authority against Shehbaz Sharif, stating that the allegations did not meet the criteria outlined in the National Accountability Ordinance of 1999.

Notably, in the Ashiana reference, the accountability court had previously acquitted Kamran Kiyani and Nadeem Zia on October 11, citing a “lack of evidence.” The NAB had filed the reference in 2018, alleging that Shehbaz Sharif and other accused had caused significant financial loss to the national treasury by awarding the housing scheme contract to a company without a competitive bidding process.

NAB Shehbaz Sharif accountability court Ashiana e Iqbal Housing Scheme

Comments

1000 characters

Shehbaz, others acquitted in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing reference

Reform plan: Govt likely to set up ‘Customs Board’

Cipher case: IHC directs special court to conclude trial within 4 weeks

Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 promulgated

US envoy meets Nawaz, others ahead of elections

Non-filers likely to face prospect of SIM disablment, gas/power suspension

AML Act: Prior conviction not necessary for predicate offence proceedings

If CJ is on leave: Next senior judge shall mark cases: IHC

Early hearing of suo motu: Slain journalist’s mother files plea in SC

Nomination date for appointment of VP ECO ETDB extended

Recommendation for civil award does not create any right: LHC

Read more stories