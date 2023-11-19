BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Nov 19, 2023
Pakistan

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Lahore Zoo upgradation

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, Saturday visited the Lahore Zoo and laid the foundation stone of the Zoo Upgradation Project.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 100 new animals will be brought to the Lahore Zoo. An e-ticketing system will be introduced and a hologram zoo will also be established. He directed to introduce a family package, a summer package and other packages in Lahore Zoo after its upgradation. He said that panda, hippopotamus, rhinoceros, African pigeon, black jaguar, puma, Chaltan Markhor and other animals and birds will also be increased in the zoo. New species of dragons and snakes will also be brought in the zoo. The CM said that 142 types of marine life will also be kept in its aquarium. Lahore Zoo will be upgraded and modern cages will be built according to international standards and other facilities will also be increased.

The CM directed to take better care of lions and other animals, to provide them best treatment and best veterinary doctors should be arranged for the treatment of sick animals adding that a wider area of land should be allocated for lions. He directed immediate release of funds for the zoo upgradation project.

The CM after laying the foundation stone of the upgradation project of Lahore Zoo said that the zoo is a favourite place of children but it has been neglected for 20 years. As soon as one enters the Lahore Zoo, he can see the dirt, smell and the pathetic condition but the children still come, he said. We are shifting the Lahore Zoo to 100% e-ticketing and e-ticketing will also be cheaper, he added.

Separately, the CM along with the Provincial Cabinet paid a two hours detailed visit to the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project early morning to review its progress. He inspected ongoing work on the under construction three bridges at various sites of the project.

He directed the Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority to visit the project daily adding that the pace of work should be accelerated by deploying additional workforce. An advance planning for the construction work should be made in view of fog hazards in the coming days so that no delay should occur at any level.

