Alvi for uplift of human resources

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi emphasised the importance of human resource development and the promotion of research to propel the country forward on the path of development.

Addressing the convocation of Riphah International University in Islamabad on Saturday, he urged the youth to leverage information technology for knowledge acquisition.

The president underscored the significance of online education. He called upon the Higher Education Commission to notify the online education policy for promotion of education.

In his address, the president urged the students to acquire knowledge and use all modern resources to serve the country. He said that today’s world is being guided by the revolution brought about by artificial intelligence (IA) and other related innovations, which are helping to increase human knowledge and develop human resources.

Expressing concern over the 28 million out-of-school children in the country, the president stressed that it is necessary to promote online and virtual education to deal with this problem.

Referring to the current situation in the whole world and especially genocide in Gaza, he expressed regret that the world is dominated by nefarious interests.

