Proceeding of cypher case adjourned till 21st

Fazal Sher Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The special court, on Friday, adjourned the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi without proceedings till November 21 due to a stay granted by Islamabad High Court (IHC) on holding hearings inside jail premises.

The special court judge, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, adjourned the case till November 21. The PTI chief and Qureshi’s legal team including Barrister Taimur Malik, Umair Niazi, Barrister Taimur, Barrister Ghohar Ali Khan, and others, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor, Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared before the court.

Khan and Qureshi were produced before the court and their attendance was marked.

At the start of the hearing, PTI chief’s counsel Umair Niazi informed the court that IHC issued stay against the proceeding of the cypher case in trial court. He produced the copy of IHC orders.

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and his sisters as well as Qureshi's family including his wife Mehreen Qureshi, and daughter Mehr Bano Qureshi attended the hearing.

However, the court adjourned until November 21 without proceedings. Naqvi while talking to reporters after the hearing said that proceedings were adjourned due to the stay granted by the higher judiciary due to which they did not present their witnesses.

