BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-18

LHC orders closure of schools on Saturdays and Sundays

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday proposed effective measures to combat smog by recommending closure of schools on Saturdays and Sundays for three months.

The court warned action against the environment department’s officers if any industry was found working despite sealing for causing pollution.

The court was hearing petitions against the lack of effective measures to control smog and adjourned the proceedings till November 22.

The court emphasized that two-day work from home should be enforced in the public and private offices. The court remarked that the environment department was responsible for the smog.

The court recalled that China was a role model for controlling smog and the court had directed the government to seek assistance from the neighboring country to control it. However, the court regretted that the chief secretary of Punjab did not act on it.

The court ordered action against the officials concerned for not taking action against individuals involved in washing cars with drinking water in homes.

The court also suggested that Mall Road should be designated for pedestrians and cyclists for one day in a week at least.

The court pointed out that even judges in foreign countries, as well as in their childhood in Pakistan, used to ride bicycles. The court said the government should promote a cycling culture and create safe paths for the cyclists so that people can use bicycles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Lahore High Court smog School schools closure

Comments

1000 characters

LHC orders closure of schools on Saturdays and Sundays

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories