LHC orders closure of schools on Saturdays and Sundays

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday proposed effective measures to combat smog by recommending closure of schools on Saturdays and Sundays for three months.

The court warned action against the environment department’s officers if any industry was found working despite sealing for causing pollution.

The court was hearing petitions against the lack of effective measures to control smog and adjourned the proceedings till November 22.

The court emphasized that two-day work from home should be enforced in the public and private offices. The court remarked that the environment department was responsible for the smog.

The court recalled that China was a role model for controlling smog and the court had directed the government to seek assistance from the neighboring country to control it. However, the court regretted that the chief secretary of Punjab did not act on it.

The court ordered action against the officials concerned for not taking action against individuals involved in washing cars with drinking water in homes.

The court also suggested that Mall Road should be designated for pedestrians and cyclists for one day in a week at least.

The court pointed out that even judges in foreign countries, as well as in their childhood in Pakistan, used to ride bicycles. The court said the government should promote a cycling culture and create safe paths for the cyclists so that people can use bicycles.

