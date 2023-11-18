British Army’s Chief of General Staff arrives for three-day visit

ISLAMABAD: The British Army’s Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders, arrived for a “routine three-day Defence Engagement” visit here on Friday.

According to a statement of the British High Commission, during his visit, General Sanders will meet with Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir, and amid other defence engagements, will watch the British Army Polo Team compete against their Pakistani Army opponents in Lahore.

This sporting contest will also feature performances from the Band of the Artillery Company, of which General Sanders serves as the Colonel Commandant, it added.

The statement added that the visit forms part of the UK’s commitment to maintaining its well-established defence relationship with Pakistan, which has seen over the last 12 months such as numerous defence exchanges, a joint naval training exercise featuring HMS Lancaster and several high-level military visits to both the UK and Pakistan.

“These defence engagements whilst routine, are highly important, as frequent exchanges, exercises and visits ensure that a high level of mutual understanding exists between the UK and Pakistan, which can further assist in strengthening regional security,” the High Commission said.

