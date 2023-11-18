BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-18

British Army’s Chief of General Staff arrives for three-day visit

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The British Army’s Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders, arrived for a “routine three-day Defence Engagement” visit here on Friday.

According to a statement of the British High Commission, during his visit, General Sanders will meet with Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir, and amid other defence engagements, will watch the British Army Polo Team compete against their Pakistani Army opponents in Lahore.

This sporting contest will also feature performances from the Band of the Artillery Company, of which General Sanders serves as the Colonel Commandant, it added.

The statement added that the visit forms part of the UK’s commitment to maintaining its well-established defence relationship with Pakistan, which has seen over the last 12 months such as numerous defence exchanges, a joint naval training exercise featuring HMS Lancaster and several high-level military visits to both the UK and Pakistan.

“These defence engagements whilst routine, are highly important, as frequent exchanges, exercises and visits ensure that a high level of mutual understanding exists between the UK and Pakistan, which can further assist in strengthening regional security,” the High Commission said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

General Asim Munir Pakistani army British Army’s Chief General Sir Patrick Sanders UK and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

British Army’s Chief of General Staff arrives for three-day visit

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories