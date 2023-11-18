BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Economic uplift should be top priority of next govt: PPP

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: The economic development through revival of business activities should be the utmost priority of the upcoming government in collaboration with all stakeholders, mainly the industries and chambers of commerce of the country, said Nasir Hussain Shah, the former Provincial Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning.

Speaking at the inauguration of Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI) renovated secretariat, Shah said the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has a comprehensive plan for economic stability and prosperity to achieve self-sufficiency in its financial affairs with the support of highly potential business community of the country rather than approaching different institutions for a few billion dollars every time.

The former Minister said the vision of the PPP to facilitate the business community of the country, particularly from the commercial hub Karachi, is aimed at enhancing its contribution to the national economy in exports and revenues.

He recalled that the previous provincial government allocated funds for industrial zones to develop their infrastructure, which yielded positive results. It also set up power plants in Nooriabad and Thar to produce low-cost electricity for the province.

Shah added that the leadership of PPP consider Karachi as the backbone of the country’s economy, adding it would continue to develop its infrastructure to give relief to the masses at an accelerated pace.

The former minister appreciated the role and contribution of the business community, expressing his will to establish an IT training centre and safe zones with the cooperation of the leadership of FBATI.

President FBATI Syed Raza Hussain said economic development will only be possible through support SMEs, which are witnessing significantly different working situations due to the high cost of business and production.

He added that the national and provincial government should focus on the country’s economic heartland while empowering the business community to set up special economic and safe industrial zones.

