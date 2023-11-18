Recruitments: IGP Sindh for adherence to merit

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar has underscored the need to ensure merit in recruitments of police, alongside their training and capacity building.

Addressing the 163 Inspectors in Law and Investigation participates of the D Course at the Scout Auditorium here, he said that the first step is to make police recruitments on the basis of merit and ability and the second step is their training.

“All of you have completed departmental courses ABC and D. Whatever you have learned in all these stages, such as interrogation process in the courts, handling weapons, giving security duty, arresting accused, registering cases, patrolling, etc, do really matter,” he said.

IG Sindh asked the police inspectors to take care of the department and make the work on merit as their motto. He said that if every aspect and angle related to the case, witness, crime scene, recovery, and testimony are used in the investigation process aptly, the margin of defects would be equal to non-existent, keeping in mind the law and its requirements, using modern and scientific methods.

