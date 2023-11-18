Babar declines Test team captaincy offer

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf had offered the captaincy of the test team to Babar Azam. But he sought time and, after consultation with his father and others, decided to quit, said sources.

The sources claimed that Babar Azam was asked to focus on test cricket and lead the test side, but the former skipper was adamant about leading all three game formats.

The World Cup debacle showed how instability in administrative and selection affairs marred the team’s preparation for the mega event. However, only Babar ended up being asked to give up his role in the aftermath.

Talking to the Business Recorder, Zaka Ashraf defended the decision regarding appointing former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez as Team Director for the Pakistan men’s cricket team. “Hafeez is a very experienced cricketer, and his role as a team director would augur well for the game of cricket,” he said. “Hafeez would play a role in making the Team Pakistan strong.”

Responding to a query, he said he is making sincere efforts to restore confidence of players and hopefully Hafeez will show results.

