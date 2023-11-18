BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-18

India’s blue-chip log third week of gains

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

BENGALURU: India’s Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes logged their third consecutive weekly gains, boosted by information technology (IT) stocks on easing global interest rate outlooks. The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 1.58% this week, its best in two months, while the Sensex rose 1.37%.

Stocks of IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, climbed 5.07%, their best week in 16 months.

The rise follows softer-than-expected US inflation data on Oct. 14, which bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will not hike rates and may start cutting rates in May 2024.

“The environment is favourable for domestic and global markets,” said Rahul Sharma, head of research at Equity99.

Foreign inflows can fuel a sustained rally in domestic markets, Sharma added.

US Treasury yields fell after the inflation data, while foreign investors snapped a 15-session selling streak in the week.

The fall in oil prices is also a positive for net importers like India, analysts said.

Brent crude futures hit four-month lows and were set to decline for the fourth straight week. The Nifty oil & gas index gained 1.40%, rising for the third week in a row. On the day, the Nifty 50 closed 0.17% lower at 19,731.80 and Sensex fell 0.28% to 65,794.73, dragged by financials.

US Treasury yields Oil prices US inflation Sensex stock indexes India’s Nifty 50 Rahul Sharma

Comments

1000 characters

India’s blue-chip log third week of gains

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories