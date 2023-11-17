BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US sanctions seven in Iraq over attacks on its troops

AFP Published November 17, 2023

WASHINGTON: The United States unveiled sanctions Friday against seven people it said were affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq responsible for recent attacks on US military bases in the region.

American forces deployed in Iraq and Syria have been attacked more than 55 times since mid-October, causing minor injuries to dozens of US troops, according to the Pentagon.

The surge in attacks on US troops is linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, which began with a shock cross-border attack by the Palestinian group from Gaza on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people.

In response to the attack, and the capture of around 240 hostages, Israel launched a relentless air, land and naval assault on Gaza, killing about 11,500 people, according to Hamas, which has ruled the Palestinian territory since 2007.

UN warns of Syria danger and Israel-Hamas ‘spillover’

The US Treasury said in a statement it has sanctioned six individuals affiliated with the Iran-aligned Iraqi militia group Ketaeb Hezbollah, and the leader of another Iraq-based group it said was also involved in attacks against US troops in the region.

The Treasury announcement sends a message to Ketaeb Hezbollah and “other Iran-backed groups that the United States will use all available measures to hold to account any opportunistic actors who seek to exploit the situation in Gaza for their own ends,” Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement,

“We remain fully committed to security and stability in the Middle East and are steadfast in our efforts to disrupt these destabilizing activities,” he added.

In its statement, the Treasury said Ketaeb Hezbollah was trained, funded, and supported by a branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Another Iraqi militia involved in attacks against US troops, Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, had also received support from the IRGC, the Treasury said.

There are around 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

The once held significant territory in both countries but were pushed back by local ground forces supported by international air strikes in a bloody, multi-year conflict.

iRAQ US troops US sanctions Palestinian Gaza Pentagon US military bases Israel and Hamas Iraq and Syria War on Gaza

Comments

1000 characters

US sanctions seven in Iraq over attacks on its troops

Asian Development Bank approves $250mn for power transmission network

Pakistan’s battered bonds rally again on fresh IMF hopes

Inter-bank: rupee records back-to-back gains against US dollar

Use of force by any militia, group unacceptable: COAS

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats 334 points but stays above 57,000 level

EVs’ manufacturing licenses: two, three wheelers take front seat in Pakistan

Caretaker govt challenges Supreme Court’s military trial verdict

Wahab Riaz appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan cricket team

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

Read more stories