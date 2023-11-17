BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-17

Afghanistan: Govt will continue to find ways to facilitate transit trade: FO

Ali Hussain Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Thursday that it is finding ways to felicitate Afghan transit trade and also introducing a negative list of products that are being diverted back to Pakistan after import by Afghanistan – one of the key concerns which Islamabad communicated to Kabul recently along with evidence of the TTP hideouts across the country.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told her weekly media briefing in response to a question that on the transit trade, Pakistan has stated publicly and also conveyed to Afghanistan bilaterally, that it would continue to facilitate transit trade and bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

“However, we have concerns about the misuse of transit trade facilities and in that respect, Pakistan has introduced a negative list of products which we believe are luxury items. We have seen concrete evidence that these items were being diverted back to Pakistan after import by Afghanistan, especially when these luxury items have no use in Afghanistan. So, on such items Pakistan’s policy is very clear,” she said.

ATT: traders demand review of ban on 14 items

As a policy, she added that Pakistan will continue to find ways to facilitate transit trade, as it is critical for our vision of connectivity in the region.

In a response to a question about the recent visit by the Afghan acting commerce minister and Afghanistan’s demand with regard to the transfer of assets owned by illegally residing Afghans, she said that under Pakistani laws, any individual who has to purchase any property has to show documentary evidence of their legal status, including identification documents.

“So, any business concerns which have been acquired through fake documents, or have been acquired in the name of individuals who are not Afghans, will be treated as per Pakistani law. We have seen that some business concerns have been run through informal or benami arrangements or through acquisition of fake Pakistan CNICs. This is another violation of Pakistani law and these issues will be handled as per Pakistan’s laws,” she said.

She also underlined that there is a task force led by the Secretary Interior for the identification of such assets, adding that the task force will track and trace properties which were acquired by foreigners through fake identity documents.

To another query about the threat posed by Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), she said that Pakistan and Afghanistan remain engaged through various channels to discuss issues of concern between our two countries. She said that the embassies of the two countries are functional and they are the prime channel of communication between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Foreign Office TTP Afghanistan Afghan Transit Trade Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan: Govt will continue to find ways to facilitate transit trade: FO

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

DII initiative: ECC allows release of Rs5bn

Ogra and PRL ink ‘crucial’ agreement

Appropriate levels of authority: Secretaries’ body seeks guidelines from ministry

Read more stories