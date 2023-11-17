Belgium reaffirms commitment to work together on multilateral fora

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belgium have reaffirmed their joint commitment to work together towards shaping a better world for future generations by enhancing cooperation in various areas as well as working together on multilateral fora to address common challenges.

This was announced by the Foreign Office in a statement here on the eve of celebrating the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Belgium.

The statement referred to the joint communique, issued on November 26, 1947, encapsulates the decision of the two governments to accept respective diplomatic missions “to strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual interest.” Following the historic decision, the two countries opened diplomatic missions in 1948.

“It is a proud moment, as the goals outlined 75 years ago paved the way for a strong bond of friendship. The upward trajectory of our relations is deeply embedded in people-to-people linkages and frequent high-level contacts at the leadership level,” according to the statement.

It added that the institution of Bilateral Political Consultation provides a strong foundation for a multifaceted dialogue that holds the potential to deepen this longstanding bilateral relationship.

It further stated that the robust trade between the countries has witnessed continuous growth to mutual benefit. It added that the depth of bilateral relations encompasses the spirit of solidarity and support demonstrated during times of need, such as disaster management to mitigate natural calamities.

It further stated that the relationship between Belgium and Pakistan is forward-looking, as both countries are committed to working together on multilateral fora to address common challenges, such as sustainable development and climate change, as well as fundamental values, such as democracy and human rights, providing strength to these relations.

