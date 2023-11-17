BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-17

Belgium reaffirms commitment to work together on multilateral fora

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belgium have reaffirmed their joint commitment to work together towards shaping a better world for future generations by enhancing cooperation in various areas as well as working together on multilateral fora to address common challenges.

This was announced by the Foreign Office in a statement here on the eve of celebrating the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Belgium.

The statement referred to the joint communique, issued on November 26, 1947, encapsulates the decision of the two governments to accept respective diplomatic missions “to strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual interest.” Following the historic decision, the two countries opened diplomatic missions in 1948.

“It is a proud moment, as the goals outlined 75 years ago paved the way for a strong bond of friendship. The upward trajectory of our relations is deeply embedded in people-to-people linkages and frequent high-level contacts at the leadership level,” according to the statement.

It added that the institution of Bilateral Political Consultation provides a strong foundation for a multifaceted dialogue that holds the potential to deepen this longstanding bilateral relationship.

It further stated that the robust trade between the countries has witnessed continuous growth to mutual benefit. It added that the depth of bilateral relations encompasses the spirit of solidarity and support demonstrated during times of need, such as disaster management to mitigate natural calamities.

It further stated that the relationship between Belgium and Pakistan is forward-looking, as both countries are committed to working together on multilateral fora to address common challenges, such as sustainable development and climate change, as well as fundamental values, such as democracy and human rights, providing strength to these relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Foreign Office Trade climate change Belgium Trade ties Belgium and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Belgium reaffirms commitment to work together on multilateral fora

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

DII initiative: ECC allows release of Rs5bn

Ogra and PRL ink ‘crucial’ agreement

Afghanistan: Govt will continue to find ways to facilitate transit trade: FO

Appropriate levels of authority: Secretaries’ body seeks guidelines from ministry

Read more stories