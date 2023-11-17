Alkhidmat Karachi rescue, relief training completes

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi four-day rescue and relief training for the volunteers serving in disaster operations has completed.

Alkhidmat Disaster Management Department organized the training at Scouts Training Center in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Some 28 volunteers from Karachi and adjoining districts took part in the training, whom professional trainers from Rescue 1122 up skilled with capacity building.

After the training completion, a 12-member team was named to represent Alkhidmat Karachi in National Rescue Challenge competition in Lahore.

The participants learned various life-saving techniques during the program with fire-fighting techniques such as saving and carrying injured of the building collapse etc.

They were also up skilled as how to save people from drowning especially during natural disasters and emergency situations.

Turkish NGO TIKA Country Coordinator, Ibrahim Khaleel, Sindh Operation In-charge Rescue 1122 l, Saad Bhutto, Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi, Rashid Qureishi, Director Disaster Management, Qazi Syed Sadruddin, Director Learning and Development, Yousuf Mohideen, Senior Manager Sarfaraz Sheikh, Emergency Life Support Trainer Rescue 1122 Sindh, Rehana Yasmeen saw the training.

Rashid Qureishi said: "Alkhidmat intends to train its volunteers in the latest disaster management skills, which was the reason for the training program."

Ibrahim Khaleel said that TIKA will participate in the next chapter of the training in the future and lauded Alkhidmat for its initiative.

Yousuf Mohideen thanked the management of Rescue 1122 for providing their trainers to the program. Latter, certificates and awards were distributed among the participants of the program.

