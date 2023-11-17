JI women hold eighth solidarity march for Palestine

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) women on Thursday held its eighth Palestine Solidarity March to show unity with the underdog Palestinians in an Israeli war on Gaza, denouncing the Jewish state for its crimes against the humanity.

A large number of women and children taking part in the march with placards and banners in hands chanted slogans against Israel and its western supporters like US and European countries for a war on Gaza that has so far left several thousand kids and teens dead.

The special kids from different schools also walked with the marchers to express their support to the Palestine cause. The march, which the women wing of the JI had organized, started off from the Saeedabad Police Station.

"The blood bath of Palestinian children (killed) in Gaza will haunt the conscience of humanity," JI Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told the march participants.

He also warned the country's political parties of losing their "vote bank" for being silent on the Palestine issue that grows into a human tragedy in the history.

He blamed the US and rulers of the Muslim world for helping the Jewish state carry out a genocidal bombing on the unarmed civilian population in Gaza, saying that "fear of the US wrath holds back Muslim rulers from supporting Palestinians".

He rejected the two-state notion, saying that Pakistan only adheres to the one Palestine state ideology and any attempt to deviate from the national stance will be seen as "betrayal".

"Whoever talks about two state solutions is an Israel's agent in the region," he said that "the martyred children of Gaza are shaming Arab leaders and our army about their role".

