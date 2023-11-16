BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports rise in September

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39pm

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in September rose 3% from the previous month to 5.75 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Thursday.

The world’s largest oil exporter’s crude oil production, meanwhile, increased 0.7% to 8.98 million bpd.

Domestic refineries’ crude throughput rose 0.336 million bpd to 2.866 million bpd while direct crude burn fell by 120,000 bpd to 606,000 bpd.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports drop to 28-month low in August

Separately, Saudi Arabia kept its December official selling price unchanged from the previous month for its Arab light crude for Asian buyers.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of the OPEC+ group of producers, this month confirmed they would continue with additional voluntary oil output cuts until the end of the year as concern over demand and economic growth continue to weigh on crude markets.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday raised its oil demand growth forecasts for this year and next, though its 2024 outlook remains much lower than that of OPEC.

Crude Oil OPEC Saudi Arabia MENA IEA crude oil prices JODI

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports rise in September

Inter-bank: rupee ends depreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan calls on world to hold Israel accountable for attacks on Gaza hospitals

Open-market: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall $115mn, now stand at $7.4bn

Biden, Xi’s ‘blunt’ talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Oil prices slip on US crude build and China demand worries

Quarterly targets: IMF team acknowledges govt efforts in its meeting with Kakar

Read more stories