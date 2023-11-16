BAFL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.67%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.27%)
DGKC 67.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.88%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FCCL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FFL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
GGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.4%)
HBL 97.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.56%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.24%)
LOTCHEM 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.05%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PIOC 112.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.13%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (4.67%)
PRL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.96%)
SSGC 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
TRG 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (12.86%)
BR100 5,839 Increased By 54.3 (0.94%)
BR30 20,668 Increased By 259.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 57,165 Increased By 484.6 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,131 Increased By 130.3 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall as wage data lifts inflation concerns

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 10:03am

Australian shares edged lower on Thursday, led by gold and technology stocks, as strong wages data indicated that inflationary pressures were still running high and could prompt hawkish policy response from the central bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.2% to 7,090.70 by 2358 GMT, after rising in the previous two consecutive sessions.

The benchmark closed 1.4% higher on Wednesday. Data on Wednesday showed that Australian wages rose at the largest rate on record due to a sharp increase in minimum wages, increasing chances of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifting its inflation outlook and turning more hawkish.

The jobless rate still ticked higher as more people went looking for work, according to the data.

Earlier in the day, another data showed the country added 55,000 more jobs in October, beating Reuters forecast of 20,000.

In Sydney, gold stocks fell 1.1%, tracking easing bullion prices as a stronger dollar offset expectations of the US Federal Reserve being done with rate hikes.

Australia-listed shares of Newmont Corp lost 0.1%, while Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources slid 2% and 1.7%%, respectively. Financials slid 0.2%.

Australia shares hit 8-week high after softer US inflation data

ANZ Group led losses in the sub-index, slumping by 2.9%, whereas Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac were trading in the black.

Technology stocks also retreated 0.4%. Heavyweight Block’s ASX-listed shares fell 0.6%.

Miners fell 0.5%, with Rio Tinto and BHP Group slipping 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Real estate stocks and health stocks shed 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively.

In corporate news, Karoon Energy on Thursday said it will acquire 46% stake in oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico for $720 million to diversify its operations.

Shares of Galan Lithium soared 13.7% after the company announced signing of lithium chloride concentrate offtake agreement with miner Glencore.

AMP announced launch of a digital bank focussed on small business with a targeted investment of A$60 million over fiscal 2024-25. T

he investment manager’s shares were down 13.6%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,301.79.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares fall as wage data lifts inflation concerns

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Momentum continues at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 57,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints CEO, MD to finalise $52m deal

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

Oil prices down on US crude build, China demand worries

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Read more stories