BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-16

MSCI Frontier Market Index: No major change in constituents for Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

KARACHI: The MSCI released an update on its November 2023 Index Review, notifying that there is no change in constituents for Pakistan in the MSCI main Frontier Market Index. However, in the Small-Cap Index, four constituents have been removed and four new constituents have been added.

The changes to MSCI Frontier Market index will be effective from November 30, 2023.

The main Frontier Market Index comprises of 17 constituents, including OGDC, PPL, MARI, UBL, LUCK, MCB, ENGRO, HBL, HUBC, FFC, SYS, EFERT, POL, MTL, PSO, BAFL, and TRG.

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

In the Small-Cap Index, AGHA, AGP, PSMC, and SAZEW have been added, while FABL, KOHC, MLCF, and SHELL have been removed. The total number of constituents in the Small-Cap Index remains the same at 41.

After this November 2023 Index Review, Pakistan’s weight in the Index reduced from 3.2 percent to 2.9 percent. As per the available information, weight of few other countries including Vietnam, Romania and Sri Lanka have been increase in a range of 0.17 percent to 1.81 percent.

“Due to this adjustment, we expect net outflows but the quantum will be very small,” an analyst at Topline Securities said.

To highlight, Pakistan was reclassified to MSCI Frontier Market from Emerging Market in November 2021 as it did not meet the standards for size and liquidity.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that Pakistan weight in MSCI FM Standard Index is expected to be around 3.0 percent.

The KSE-100 index outperformed all MSCI frontier markets and MSCI FM index during FY24 to date.

“Overall, this review is anticipated to have a neutral impact on the market,” the analyst added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan MSCI KSE100 index MSCI Frontier Market index MSCI frontier markets

Comments

1000 characters

MSCI Frontier Market Index: No major change in constituents for Pakistan

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories