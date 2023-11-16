Smog: Punjab govt implements environment-friendly measures

LAHORE: The Punjab government has initiated an environmentally friendly measure to combat smog by restricting the entry of vehicles without fitness certificates and route permits on motorways and highways.

An agreement was formalized Wednesday between the Punjab government and the National Highways and Motorway Police during a signing ceremony at the Chief Minister’s Office, attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest.

The enforcement of an axle load regime will ensure that overweight trawler trucks are prohibited from entering motorways and highways under any circumstances.

According to the agreement, there will be a systematic exchange of information regarding vehicle fitness and route permits between the Punjab Transport Department and the Motorway Police.

Both departments will appoint focal persons to oversee the exchange of information and ensure the enforcement of rules, fostering cooperation and collaboration.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Additional Secretary Transport (Planning) and DIG (IT) of the National Highways and Motorway Police.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, the CM expressed appreciation for the environmentally friendly transport initiative. He announced a one-month grace period for the free registration of unregistered Chingchi rickshaws, emphasizing that afterward, unregistered rickshaws would not be permitted on the roads.

Highlighting the need for a trauma center along the Lahore-Islamabad Motor-way, the CM stated that the Punjab government is prepared to construct the center with the support of the National Highway and Motorway.

Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad echoed the commitment to making transport environmentally friendly under Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s direction, aiming to provide quality transport facilities to the province’s residents.

IG National Highways and Motorway Police, Sultan Ali Khawaja, praised Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership, acknowledging revolutionary steps taken for the automation of the transport sector. He emphasized the worthiness of Punjab government’s automation initiatives for emulation by other provinces.

The Transport Secretary announced the establishment of vehicle inspection certificate stations in all Punjab districts and confirmed progress in running electric buses in Lahore.

The event was attended by Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, Additional IG National Highways and Motorway Police (Central Region), DIG Information Technology National Highway, DIG Motorway Central One, Secretary Transport, DG Punjab Information Technology Board, Additional Secretary Transport, Additional Secretary Planning Transport, Managing Director Punjab Mass Transit Authority, CEO Punjab Mass Transit Authority, and other concerned officers.

Moreover, the CM has directed to expeditiously complete the upgradation of shrines of Sufi saints across different districts in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023