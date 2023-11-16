Experts spell out steps aimed at overcoming smog challenge

LAHORE: Smog is a mixture of air pollution, smoke and fog, in which different harmful gasses produced by the burning of petrol are present in addition to carbon dioxide, led metal particles, which accumulate in the lungs and pulmonary veins through inhalation that causes cough, cold and acute pulmonary infection.

These views were expressed by Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing the participants of a seminar organized by the Department of Pulmonology in Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Prof. Zafar underscored that we have to learn from developed countries and use the experience of research and technical expertise in this regard because as compared to Pakistan, there is a big network of industries in developed countries. Those countries do not have to face the situation like smog which is a matter of consideration for the concerned departments and institutions which are already active in Pakistan, he added.

He called for raising awareness about prevention, curative measures against smog, while the HoD Pulmonology Dr. Javed Magsi, Prof. Dr. M Shahid, Prof. Faheem Afzal and others also addressed the Seminar.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar maintained that the most vulnerable by smog include children, elderly people and pregnant women because senior citizens and pregnant women are already facing different kind of health issues.

Due to chest congestion, respiratory and asthma diseases and anemia in women, their health is weak and they are easily affected by smog, so the concerned departments must focus on the fitness of smoke emitting vehicles to minimize air pollution, he added.

Furthermore, he said the brick kilns running in the suburbs of Lahore should be restricted to use modern technology to prevent the emission of harmful fumes and in this regard there is a need to conduct awareness drives in the areas so that people do not voluntarily set fire to crop residues and garbage.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Javed Magsi said that smoke emitted from the kilns is harmful to health, while the burning of crop residue is causing further damage to human health. He added that Lahore is being affected more where the ratio of air pollution is touching dangerous levels every day for which the concerned institutions have to make more concerted efforts and the people have to fulfill their responsibilities as civilized citizens.

Other experts said that the people should not leave their homes unnecessarily, make sure use of a face mask while going out because smog also affects the eyes which can lead to infection and redness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023