SFA takes action against milk shops violating rules

HYDERABAD: Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad team along with Assistant Commissioner Ahsan Morai has taken action in Tando Jam. This action was taken on the direction of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhr Hussain.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso was also with the team. Sindh Food Authority team along with the Assistant commissioner inspected several Dairies and tea shops. Fines were also imposed on milk shops for finding detergent in milk.

A fine of 50 thousand rupees was imposed on Al Falah Dairy, 20 thousand rupees on Soomro Milk Shop and 70 rupees on Alishan Foods.

A fine of 50 thousand rupees was imposed on Khan Broast and the kitchen was temporarily closed. A fine was also imposed on Khan Broast for not having a license from Sindh Food Authority. Sindh Food Authority team along with the Assistant commissioner also inspected the tea shops. During the inspection tea leaves were found to be standard at these shops.

Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhr Hussain has said in a statement that adulteration in food items will not be tolerated and the people associated with this business should not only get a license from Sindh Food Authority but also strictly adhere to the rules of hygiene. Otherwise action will be taken against the violators under Sindh Food Authority Act.

