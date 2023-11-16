BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-16

SFA takes action against milk shops violating rules

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad team along with Assistant Commissioner Ahsan Morai has taken action in Tando Jam. This action was taken on the direction of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhr Hussain.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso was also with the team. Sindh Food Authority team along with the Assistant commissioner inspected several Dairies and tea shops. Fines were also imposed on milk shops for finding detergent in milk.

A fine of 50 thousand rupees was imposed on Al Falah Dairy, 20 thousand rupees on Soomro Milk Shop and 70 rupees on Alishan Foods.

A fine of 50 thousand rupees was imposed on Khan Broast and the kitchen was temporarily closed. A fine was also imposed on Khan Broast for not having a license from Sindh Food Authority. Sindh Food Authority team along with the Assistant commissioner also inspected the tea shops. During the inspection tea leaves were found to be standard at these shops.

Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhr Hussain has said in a statement that adulteration in food items will not be tolerated and the people associated with this business should not only get a license from Sindh Food Authority but also strictly adhere to the rules of hygiene. Otherwise action will be taken against the violators under Sindh Food Authority Act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Tando Jam milk shops Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad Agha Fakhr Hussain Ahsan Morai

Comments

1000 characters

SFA takes action against milk shops violating rules

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories