IHC dismisses contempt plea against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, dismissed a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A single bench of Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition moved by a lawyer, Adnan Iqbal advocate and disposed of the same “for non-prosecution.”

Petitioner Adnan nominated Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as respondent and sought directions for initiation of contempt of court proceedings upon speeches against the judiciary.

He maintained in the petition that the respondent has been scandalising the courts by uttering, issuing, and broadcasting such statements ridiculing the judiciary. “Such instances not only bring the honourable courts into hatred, ridicule and contempt but break the trust of the nation in one of the pillars of the state, which is likely to cause riots and turmoil,” the petitioner added.

Adnan said that after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Panama Leaks case on July 28, 2017, the respondent was issuing statements in violation of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003.

He contended that the respondent has been issuing statements which were televised on national media. In Kot Momin public meeting, Nawaz Sharif while addressing the Supreme Court said, “This is a referendum against your decision, come and see your decision rejected by the nation.”

The petitioner continued that referring to the decision of his disqualification, Nawaz Sharif said: “Ask the decision that is causing riots in the state, do not ask Shahid Khaqan Abbasi about the snail’s pace development of the state, ask the decision.”

Therefore, he prayed before the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the respondent under sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, read with Article 204 of the Constitution.

He further requested that the respondent may be refrained from issuing such statements that tend to bring hatred, ridicule and contempt for the judiciary.

Adnan after filing the petition did not pursue the matter. The court; therefore, dismissed his contempt petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023