Alvi urges world powers to play their due role for global peace

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi urged the world powers to come forward and play their due role for global peace.

While addressing the Margalla Dialogue 2023 titled, “Evolving world environment: Charting the course of our future” in Islamabad on Wednesday, the president said the world needed a unified approach to save humanity from violence. He said that diplomats from various countries participated in the gathering.

While condemning the barbarism of Israel on Palestinians, he said the killing of innocent civilians is a clear violation of international laws.

He said with wars and conflicts resulting in the massacre of innocent people, the world needed a unified approach to saving humanity from the violence of the powerful.

War, he said, was not a solution to resolve any conflict and always resulted in a never-ending vicious cycle of violence.

He pointed out that using the right of veto against the cessation of war questioned the ethical standards of the countries concerned.

In Gaza, he said the massive killings of Palestinians committed by Israel needed urgent attention by the international community to act and play its role in stopping the bloodshed.

He said Israel, in its justification to eliminate Hamas was “killing the Palestinians like savages” and calling the colossal deaths as “collateral damage”.

The president mentioned that the world after several war-related deaths in Europe arrived at the culmination of peace treaties and bodies like the League of the Nations and the United Nations (UN).

