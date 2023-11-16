BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s nuclear enrichment advances as it stonewalls UN, IAEA reports show

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 12:02am

VIENNA: Iran has enough uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to weapons-grade, for three atom bombs by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s definition and is still stonewalling the agency on key issues, confidential IAEA reports showed on Wednesday.

Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to up to 60% grew by 6.7 kg (14.8 pounds) to 128.3 kg (282.9 pounds) since the last report on Sept. 4, one of the two reports to member states seen by Reuters said.

That is more than three times the roughly 42 kg (92.6 pounds) that by the IAEA’s definition is theoretically enough, if enriched further, for a nuclear bomb.

Weapons-grade is around 90% purity.

Britain, France, Germany to retain ballistic, nuclear sanctions on Iran

In the second report issued on Tuesday, the agency said there still had been no progress on two pressing issues in Iran: getting more monitoring equipment re-installed after it was removed at Tehran’s behest last year, and getting answers on the origin of uranium particles found at two undeclared sites.

It is the second time in a row that the IAEA’s quarterly reports have said there was no progress on either issue.

There also had been no progress in getting Iran to reverse its so-called “de-designation” in September of some IAEA inspectors assigned to the country.

The move effectively barred some inspectors, who diplomats said were from France and Germany and the IAEA said were among its most experienced experts, from working in Iran.

Tehran’s move, which the IAEA called “disproportionate and unprecedented”, was in response to a call on Iran by the United States, France, Britain and Germany at the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors to give credible explanations on the uranium particles and let the IAEA install more surveillance cameras.

“This measure, while formally permitted… was exercised by Iran in a manner that directly and seriously affects the Agency’s ability to conduct effectively its verification activities in Iran, in particular at the enrichment facilities,” the second IAEA report said.

“The (IAEA) Director General (Rafael Grossi) continues to strongly condemn Iran’s sudden withdrawal of the designations of several experienced Agency inspectors,” it added.

UN Iran IAEA Iran nuclear

Comments

1000 characters

Iran’s nuclear enrichment advances as it stonewalls UN, IAEA reports show

Cabinet approves levy of 40% tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021-22

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs2.04, HSD by Rs6.47

Pakistan capable of responding to challenge posed by non-state actors: caretaker PM

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

Inter-bank: rupee declines for 17th consecutive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain

Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Read more stories