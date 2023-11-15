BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
DGKC 66.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.59%)
FCCL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
FFL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.27%)
GGL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.63%)
HBL 97.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.55%)
HUBC 119.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
MLCF 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
OGDC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.52%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PIOC 112.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.3%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.44%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.53%)
SSGC 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.7%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.24%)
TRG 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.8%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,790 Increased By 21.4 (0.37%)
BR30 20,404 Increased By 94.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 56,776 Increased By 110.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,031 Increased By 2.4 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa look to avoid dropping another World Cup against nemesis Australia

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 11:45am

KOLKATA: Should South Africa finally shed the World Cup ‘chokers’ tag by beating Australia in their semi-final on Thursday it may feel doubly sweet given the prominent role their opponents have played in creating the myth of the panicky Proteas.

Nearly a quarter-century has passed since the classic 1999 World Cup semi-final where South Africa needed one run from four balls for victory, only to draw the match and be eliminated due to Australia’s higher placed finish in the Super Sixes stage.

Far more than just a bleak day for South African cricket, the Edgbaston debacle remains a historical reference point for all the ills that have since befallen the Proteas at World Cups.

While the semi-final was dramatic enough in isolation, South Africa’s doom was actually a tragicomedy in two parts, with act one being the final Super Six match against Australia days earlier.

Australia captain Steve Waugh played the villain to perfection, scoring a match-winning, unbeaten century after being bizarrely reprieved by Herschelle Gibbs.

Gibbs had jogged to his side at mid-wicket to take a simple catch but spilled the ball when set to fling it skyward in celebration.

“You’ve just dropped the World Cup,” were the words attributed to Waugh after Gibbs’s drop, though neither player has ever corroborated the remark.

It proved the sharpest of turning points as Waugh guided Australia to victory with two balls to spare, saving his team from the brink of elimination.

South Africa, chasing a modest 214 for victory in the teams’ re-match in the semi-final, entered the final over at 205 for nine, with Lance Klusener on strike and tail-ender Allan Donald at the other end.

Klusener thumped fours off paceman Damien Fleming’s first two balls to leave South Africa needing one run from the final four balls for a place in their maiden World Cup final.

Klusener mishit the next two deliveries but made an ill-fated dash for a run on the second, only for Donald to be caught unawares.

South Africa’s humiliation was complete when Donald dropped his bat when finally taking off for the run and wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist whipped off the bails.

History reminder

World Cup setbacks have piled up for the Proteas ever since.

They were eliminated from their home World Cup in 2003 after miscalculating the adjusted winning target in a rain-hit match against Sri Lanka.

Four years later they crashed to a heavy defeat in the semis against Australia, and a stunning batting collapse in the 2011 quarter-finals saw them beaten by New Zealand.

In 2015, New Zealand batsman Grant Elliot smashed Dale Steyn for six to sink South Africa in the semi-final in Auckland.

Australia’s Warner wants to play on in white-ball internationals

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin said he would waste no time in bringing up South Africa’s World Cup misfires if he was playing against them in Thursday’s semi-final in Kolkata.

“I’d be reminding them of that (history) as soon as we walk on the field,” TV pundit Haddin said this week.

“They’ll have enough going on in their own heads and we’ll have a few players reminding them of that.”

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Australia vs south africa icc world cup 2023 south africa cricket Herschelle Gibbs

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa look to avoid dropping another World Cup against nemesis Australia

Urea subsidy, BISP: Federal govt trying to wean itself away

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Faizabad dharna: Govt forms new fact-finding commission

SECP green lights Meezan Bank’s wholly-owned Exchange Company

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Read more stories