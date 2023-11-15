BAFL 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
DGKC 66.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.59%)
FCCL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
FFL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.14%)
GGL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.63%)
HBL 98.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
HUBC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 106.13 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.54%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PIOC 112.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.7%)
PPL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (3.31%)
PRL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 54.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.41%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.83%)
TPLP 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.17%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.8%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.44%)
BR100 5,790 Increased By 21.4 (0.37%)
BR30 20,404 Increased By 94.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 56,776 Increased By 110.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,031 Increased By 2.4 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 11:31am

The European Union reached a deal early Wednesday on a law to place methane emissions limits on Europe’s oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international suppliers to clamp down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas.

After all-night talks, negotiators from EU member states and the European Parliament agreed to a law which from 2030 will require importers of crude oil, gas and coal into Europe to prove those fuels meet a methane intensity limit.

The law will now be put to the European Parliament and EU countries for final approval. That step is usually a formality that waves through pre-agreed deals.

The regulation also introduces new requirements for the oil, gas and coal sectors to measure, report and verify methane emissions, the EU council said in a statement.

The deal obliges oil and gas producers in Europe to find and fix leaks of the potent greenhouse gas in their operations and also limits most cases of flaring and venting, when companies intentionally burn off or release unwanted methane into the atmosphere.

The import rules are likely to hit major gas suppliers which include the United States, Algeria and Russia. Moscow slashed deliveries to Europe last year and has since been replaced as Europe’s biggest pipeline gas supplier by Norway - whose supply has among the world’s lowest methane intensity.

China affirms 1bn ton cap on crude oil refining capacity for 2025

Methane is the second-biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide, and in the short term has a far higher warming effect.

Rapid cuts in methane emissions this decade are crucial if the world is to avoid severe climate change. Methane leaches into the atmosphere from leaky pipelines and infrastructure at oil and gas fields.

Foreign suppliers that do not clean up their operations would risk financial penalties. The EU’s exact methane emissions limit will be set by the European Commission a year before it applies.

European Union

Comments

1000 characters

EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit

Urea subsidy, BISP: Federal govt trying to wean itself away

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Faizabad dharna: Govt forms new fact-finding commission

SECP green lights Meezan Bank’s wholly-owned Exchange Company

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Read more stories