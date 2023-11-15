BAFL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
BIPL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.78%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.65%)
DGKC 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.66%)
FABL 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FCCL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
FFL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.41%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.81%)
HBL 97.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.55%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
OGDC 107.15 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.53%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
PIOC 112.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.59%)
PPL 85.02 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 55.65 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.51%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.73%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.94%)
TRG 81.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.4%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,789 Increased By 19.9 (0.35%)
BR30 20,428 Increased By 118.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 56,732 Increased By 66.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hovers near 5-week high on softer dollar, China stimulus hopes

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 11:03am

Copper held steady on Wednesday, hovering near a five-week peak scaled in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker US dollar and expectations of more stimulus measures in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $8,234 a metric ton by 0404 GMT, after hitting its highest since Oct. 2 on Tuesday.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.5% to 67,750 yuan ($9,359.80) a ton.

The dollar stuttered at broadly lower levels after slumping overnight.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.

“There was some profit taking seen as LME and SHFE opened this morning, but the elevated prices stayed supported as China retail sales beat expectations,” a Singapore-based metals trader said.

“I think base metals can hold their ground amidst the improving macro environment and more fresh longs should be built up over the coming weeks.”

China’s October economic activity perked up as industrial output grew at a faster pace and retail sales growth beat expectations.

However, China’s property sales fell at a faster pace in October and investment in real estate slumped, official data showed, suggesting the crisis-hit sector is yet to emerge from its decline.

Copper supported ahead of US inflation data

The real estate sector is a major contributor to China’s metals consumption.

Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday China plans to provide at least 1 trillion yuan of low-cost financing to the nation’s urban village renovation and affordable housing programs, citing people familiar with the matter.

LME aluminium gained 0.3% to $2,236.50 a ton, nickel fell 0.5% to $17,405, zinc added 0.6% to $2,616.50, lead edged up 0.1% at $2,204 and tin was flat at $25,210.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.5% to 19,040 yuan a ton, nickel was up 0.6% at 139,300 yuan, zinc gained 1.6% to 21,915 yuan, lead gained 0.2% to 16,495 yuan and tin was steady at 214,050 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper hovers near 5-week high on softer dollar, China stimulus hopes

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Wrong computation of tax liability: FTO asks FBR to refund excess income tax to taxpayers

Forex deals: Tax on windfall profits of banks likely

Read more stories