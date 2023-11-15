Xiaomi’s ‘Fan-tastic Meetup’ held successfully

KARACHI: Xiaomi, the renowned technology giant announced the overwhelming success of the “Xiaomi Fan-tastic Meetup,” an exclusive fan event that took place in District 19, Karachi.

This extraordinary gathering exceeded all expectations, delivering an immersive experience for Xiaomi enthusiasts, and leaving attendees with unforgettable memories.

The Xiaomi Fantastic Meetup, which unfolded on November 11, was indeed a resounding success.

The highlight of the evening was the electrifying performance by the legendary band Noori. The crowd was enthralled by the mesmerizing tunes and high-energy show, creating an electric atmosphere that resonated with the audience.

