JI extends invitation to political leadership to join efforts at safeguarding Gaza

Safdar Rasheed Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has extended an invitation to the political leadership to join the efforts aimed at safeguarding Gaza.

Addressing a mass gathering at Thoker Niaz Baig on Tuesday, he emphasized that mere statements and resolutions from the Muslim world would not deter Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

He said the JI would continue support for Gaza and hold a historic Palestine solidarity rally in Lahore on November 19.

He expressed disappointment with the OIC Summit in Riyadh, asserting that it fell short of meeting the expectations of the Ummah, particularly in the face of the extraordinary challenges confronting the people of Palestine.

He contended that the reluctance of rulers to take visible action for Palestine was rooted in their apprehension of the United States.

Talking about the prevailing political landscape, Haq criticized the caretaker government for unquestioningly following IMF directives, resulting in a significant inflationary burden on the impoverished. He highlighted the caretakers’ lack of decision-making authority on policy matters, citing the soaring prices of essential commodities that have placed them beyond the financial means of the common man. He underscored the difficulty faced by the masses in meeting the costs of both their children's education and basic utilities simultaneously.

Blaming the governments for the public’s plight and economic woes, Haq called on the people to vote for the honest and dedicated leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming elections to steer the country in the right direction.

Meanwhile, a delegation of scholars from Norway engaged in meetings with the JI chief at Mansoorh.

Haq highlighted the significant challenge posed by Islamphobia in Western societies, emphasizing the responsibility of governments to protect the faith and rights of millions of Muslim inhabitants. He called for Western governments to disassociate from supporting Israeli atrocities in Gaza, noting that backing aggressors and cruelty would foster injustice globally. He asserted that Islam ensures human dignity and respect.

