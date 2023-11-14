BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
BIPL 21.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.14%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 68.15 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.87%)
FABL 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.95%)
FCCL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
GGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
HBL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.71%)
HUBC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.88%)
OGDC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
PAEL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
PIOC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PPL 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.51%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.67%)
TRG 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 20,284 Increased By 130.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 56,580 Increased By 56.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,017 Increased By 28.7 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla to double its components imports from India

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2023 11:01am

BENGALURU: US electric car maker Tesla Inc is planning to double the number of components it imports from India, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday through a post on social media platform X.

“Proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain.

It is on its way to double its components imports from India,“ Goyal posted on X, earlier called Twitter, after visiting Tesla’s manufacturing facility at Fremont, California.

He was, however, unable to meet Tesla chief Elon Musk during his visit to the plant, Goyal added.

He said in September Tesla was aiming to source components worth between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion from India this year, having bought $1 billion of components last year.

The minister’s visit to the US was supposed to include discussions with Musk around Tesla’s plans to setup an Indian factory, manufacturing a $24,000 car there, sourcing more components and establishing charging infrastructure across the nation, Reuters reported last week.

India Elon Musk Tesla Piyush Goyal Tesla EV

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla to double its components imports from India

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

Read more stories