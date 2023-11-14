Smog: LHC orders twice-a-week closure of educational institutions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the government to close all the educational institutions twice in a week as the provincial authorities failed to curb smog.

The court proceeding with the petitions against the alarming condition of smog reprimanded the Commissioner Lahore, and said, “Commissioner Lahore has failed completely in controlling smog. He talks big but nothing happens on the ground. Just a notification is issued to shut everything,” the remarked.

The court also ordered to start practice of work-from-home in offices in public and private sectors. The court ordered the closing of educational institutions for two days in the smog-affected areas including Lahore Division, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, Jhang and Bahawalnagar.

The court expressed its anger over non-compliance of the court orders and ordered immediate transfer of deputy commissioners (DCs) of Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar and Sheikhupura.

The court said the entire city gets disrupted if the traffic stops for five minutes. “Most smog is caused by vehicle exhaust,” the court added. The court said the government is responsible for the current state of smog, adding that the Commissioner Lahore has failed to control the smog in the city.

The court therefore directed the Chief Secretary Punjab to issue transfer orders of the concerned officers immediately. The court said no action was taken against the people burning tyres and crop residues. The court also reprimanded the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) lawyer who appraised the court about constructing an underpass in 70 days. The court remarked that the people would bear the consequences in the shape of smog for the whole winter season after the construction of the underpass. The court observed that smoke emission from vehicles was the major cause of smog and ordered the Punjab government to purchase electric motorcycles for its staff and promote cycling. The court will proceed with the petitions on November 15 (Wednesday).

