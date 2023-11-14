BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-14

Smog: LHC orders twice-a-week closure of educational institutions

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the government to close all the educational institutions twice in a week as the provincial authorities failed to curb smog.

The court proceeding with the petitions against the alarming condition of smog reprimanded the Commissioner Lahore, and said, “Commissioner Lahore has failed completely in controlling smog. He talks big but nothing happens on the ground. Just a notification is issued to shut everything,” the remarked.

The court also ordered to start practice of work-from-home in offices in public and private sectors. The court ordered the closing of educational institutions for two days in the smog-affected areas including Lahore Division, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, Jhang and Bahawalnagar.

The court expressed its anger over non-compliance of the court orders and ordered immediate transfer of deputy commissioners (DCs) of Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar and Sheikhupura.

The court said the entire city gets disrupted if the traffic stops for five minutes. “Most smog is caused by vehicle exhaust,” the court added. The court said the government is responsible for the current state of smog, adding that the Commissioner Lahore has failed to control the smog in the city.

The court therefore directed the Chief Secretary Punjab to issue transfer orders of the concerned officers immediately. The court said no action was taken against the people burning tyres and crop residues. The court also reprimanded the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) lawyer who appraised the court about constructing an underpass in 70 days. The court remarked that the people would bear the consequences in the shape of smog for the whole winter season after the construction of the underpass. The court observed that smoke emission from vehicles was the major cause of smog and ordered the Punjab government to purchase electric motorcycles for its staff and promote cycling. The court will proceed with the petitions on November 15 (Wednesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC smog

Comments

1000 characters

Smog: LHC orders twice-a-week closure of educational institutions

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

CCP struggling to recover Rs44bn penalty amount

Read more stories