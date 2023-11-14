Khalil Hashmi assumes charge as new envoy to China

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, a career diplomat, has assumed responsibilities as Pakistan’s new envoy to China. According to a spokesperson of Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing, Ambassador Hashmi was received on arrival by Zhang Maoming, Deputy Director General of Asia Department of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He succeeds Ambassador Moinul Haque, who returned to Pakistan on retirement early this month. In his first official engagement, Ambassador Hashmi on Monday presented a copy of his credentials to Hong Lei, Director General of the Protocol Department.

“Ambassador Hashmi expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the warm welcome accorded to him, in keeping with the long-standing tradition of both countries,” the spokesperson said.

Reminiscing of his previous stint in Beijing from 2008-2010, he expressed his resolve to further solidify the already-robust relationship between the two countries. “Director General Hong conveyed best wishes to the Ambassador for a successful tenure and assured him of full support,” the spokesperson added.

Ambassador Hashmi is a senior Pakistani diplomat with 29 years of experience in both bilateral and multilateral relations. Prior to his arrival in China, Ambassador Hashmi served as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva from November 2019 onwards.

