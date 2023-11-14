BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
Country set to join HKC: SAPM

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs Vice Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Rao (retd) has said that Pakistan is all set to join Hong Kong Convention (HKC) very soon.

He said, ‘We have competed almost all the formalities and just the formal decision by cabinet is awaited.’

While addressing a three-day IMO National Seminar on ‘The Ratification and Implementation of the Hong Kong Convention, Pakistan- 2023’ organised by International Maritime Organization (IMO), Ministry of Maritime Affairs of Pakistan, Balochistan Government and Pakistan Ship Breakers & Recyclers Association at a local hotel here on Monday, Iftikhar Ahmed Rao assured that Pakistan would be able to join HKC within this month and it would be a good step to promote this significant industry.

He said that the Pakistan government was fully behind this industry and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs was totally focused on it.

The SAPM said that the ship recycling facility in Pakistan had been very important in the past also and we want to take it up to the same level in the near future.

He said that the Pakistan government and Ministry of Maritime Affairs were making all-out efforts to promote the entire maritime sector, especially ship recycling facility. He further said, ‘It used to be on the top of the world in the 80s.’

Rao said that Gadani beach was one of the ideal beaches of the world for the purpose. He said that it was a complete landing site and not really the typically beaching facility.

He also committed to meeting the European Union (EU) requirements soon after the HKC. He said that all sound and sustainable recycling facility was established here by meeting all requirements.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert IIsaas, IMO’s Jun Sun, Additional Chief Secretary of Balochistan (Tentative), Pakistan Ship Breakers Association Asif Ali Khan and others also addressed the Seminar.

