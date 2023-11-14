KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 371,783 tonnes of cargo comprising 290,030 tonnes of import cargo and 81,753 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 290,030 comprised of 93,644 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,429 tonnes of Chickpeas, 11,188 tonnes of DAP, 28,189 tonnes of Wheat & 152,580 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 81,753 comprised of 80,235 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 1,518 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 9813 containers comprising of 4417 containers import and 5396 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1169 of 20’s and 1257 of 40’s loaded while 08 of 20’s and 363 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1538 of 20’s and 850 of 40’s loaded containers while 22 of 20’s and 1068 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 08 ships namely Apl Barcelona, Ever Useful, Navios Bahamas, New Friendship, X-Press Salween, Apl Antwerp, Koi, Sinar Malahayati and Ren Jian 23 berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Sounion Trader, Apl Barcelona, Ginga Kite & MT Shalamar Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Clipper Fair and Ioannis Theo are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 117,640 tonnes, comprising 91,906 tonnes imports cargo and 25,734 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,541 Containers (537 TEUs Imports and 1,004 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Ayati, Al-Berta and MSC Aby& two more ships, Kyparissia and Suape Express scheduled to load/offload Cement, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, 13th November, Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Madeleine, MSC Nassu, Maersk Denver , CSL Manhattan and Milaha Ras laffan are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 14th November, 2023.

