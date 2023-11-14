Dalian iron ore rises further on optimism

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, buoyed by optimism over property sector-related stimulus and supportive fundamentals, although a weakening steel market and fears of tightened government supervision capped the gains. The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was up 0.63% at 956.5 yuan ($131.18) a metric ton, as of 0213 GMT, after touching the highest level since August 2021 at 973.5 yuan a ton earlier in the session.

China will firmly implement policy pledges of the property market to meet the housing demands of the people and promote high-quality development of the sector, state media reported on Saturday, citing Ni Hong, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

“Any improvement would require a substantial restocking of raw materials, with weak margins pushing steel mills to work down the inventory,” analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was, however, 0.24% lower at $126.5 a ton, as of 0219 GMT, dragged down by hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Caution also prevailed over growing risks of possible tightening of government supervision following a price rally.