Bid to smuggle Rs5.5m worth goods foiled

KARACHI: Customs Collectorate Airport, Karachi on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle substantial quantity of goods worth Rs 5.5 million.

According to the details, the Customs officials at Jinnah International Airport intercepted a passenger, Bilal Ghani, arriving from Bahrain via Gulf Air flight GF 752 on suspicion of smuggling dutiable goods.

During routine questioning at the green channel, Ghani denied carrying any prohibited items. However, the Customs officials scanned his luggage that led the recovery of iPhones, iPads, laptops, perfumes, branded shoes and watches.

The market value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs 8.6 million including Rs 3.1 million Customs duties.

Consequent upon the recovery, the case has been registered against the detained passenger. Further investigation is in progress.

