BAFL 41.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.59%)
FABL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.42%)
FCCL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.31 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (5.58%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.3%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
MLCF 37.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 103.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
PIBTL 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
PPL 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
PRL 23.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
SSGC 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
TRG 77.77 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.88%)
UNITY 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,710 Increased By 62 (1.1%)
BR30 20,035 Increased By 252 (1.27%)
KSE100 55,974 Increased By 582.6 (1.05%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By 214.8 (1.16%)
Nov 13, 2023
Markets

Stocks gain, bonds calm as Fed outlook trumps Moody’s downgrade

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 10:28am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Stocks in Asia rose on Monday while Treasuries and the dollar kept their composure, as investors took their lead from Wall Street’s Friday rally, shrugging off a Moody’s downgrade to the US credit outlook.

Tech stocks stood out, as they had in the US at the end of last week, after the calming of long-term Treasury yields since the start of this month boosted the outlook for borrowing-dependent growth shares.

US 10-year Treasury yields were stable at around 4.646%, consolidating around the top of their range since Nov. 3, when softer labour market data spurred bets for a less hawkish Federal Reserve. The yield had been as high as 4.935% on Nov. 1.

The US dollar index hovered below its post-payrolls-report high of 106.01, reached on Friday, last trading little changed around 105.80.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.46%, with chip-related shares providing the biggest boost.

Taiwan’s tech-heavy equity benchmark rallied 1.17%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.49% amid an outperformance in tech shares.

However, mainland Chinese blue chips were slightly lower, and Australia’s resource-heavy benchmark slipped 0.13%.

Nomura Securities strategist Naka Matsuzawa said equities are likely close to a peak.

Asian stocks slide as hawkish Powell comments weigh

“Up until now the market has been taking bad economic news as good news, because that would mean a pause in Fed rate hikes,” he said.

“But now, the Treasury market has already priced in a pause, so there’s not much room for Treasury yields to fall further,” removing a support for the stock market, he added.

“In short, I don’t think the stock market rally is going to continue.”

The market paid little attention to a Moody’s announcement late on Friday that it had lowered its outlook on the US credit rating to “negative” from “stable”.

The focus instead remains on upcoming economic data, with readings of US consumer prices and retail sales due Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices eased on Monday as demand worries trumped supply concerns, amid slowing growth in the United States and China.

Brent crude futures for January were down 35 cents, or 0.4%, at $81.08 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $76.82, down 35 cents, or 0.5%.

Both benchmarks gained nearly 2% on Friday as Iraq voiced support for oil cuts by OPEC+.

