Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PML-N always comes to power through rigged polls: Sharjeel Memon

Read here for details.

PM Kakar reminds international community to intervene; implement solution to Palestine issue

Read here for details.

Govt focusing on alternative energy resources: caretaker info minister

Read here for details.

Asad Umar resigns from PTI, quits politics

Read here for details.

Caretaker KPK CM Azam Khan passes away

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s Krave Mart raises funds as it eyes profitability next year: report

Read here for details.

Evacuation of foreigners from KP continues

Read here for details.

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces 237

Read here for details.