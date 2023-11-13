BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 11 and November 12, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PML-N always comes to power through rigged polls: Sharjeel Memon
Read here for details.
- PM Kakar reminds international community to intervene; implement solution to Palestine issue
Read here for details.
- Govt focusing on alternative energy resources: caretaker info minister
Read here for details.
- Asad Umar resigns from PTI, quits politics
Read here for details.
- Caretaker KPK CM Azam Khan passes away
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s Krave Mart raises funds as it eyes profitability next year: report
Read here for details.
- Evacuation of foreigners from KP continues
Read here for details.
- Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces 237
Read here for details.
Comments