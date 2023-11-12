BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Govt focusing on alternative energy resources: caretaker info minister

BR Web Desk Published November 12, 2023 Updated November 12, 2023 07:41pm

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said that the government is focusing on alternate renewable energy resources to reduce dependence on imported expensive fuel, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore, he said the country produces 60 percent of electricity through thermal sources while one-fourth through hydel.

“Generation of electricity from expensive imported fuel has increased the circular debt and Pakistan cannot afford this,” he said.

Solangi said China is leading in generation of electricity through renewable energy resources in the world.

Caretaker govt tells Senate: PIA sell-off plan still there in line with IMF deal

He also thanked China for all-out cooperation for installation of renewable energy projects in Pakistan.

The interim minister stated that the previous government decided for production of 10000 MW solar power.

He expressed hope that the upcoming elected government will follow this policy.

The minister was of the view that Pakistan has tremendous potential to generate solar power. “People of the country are facing the burden of expensive electricity,” he acknowledged.

Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Answering questions, Solangi said the caretaker government would assist the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding free, fair, and transparent elections.

“The people of Pakistan will decide the direction of the country on 8th February 2024,” he said.

