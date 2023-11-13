BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Five former MPs join PML-N

NNI Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: Five former MNAs and MPAs announced joining the PMLN after a meeting with former prime minister and PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif.

Former MNAs Sardar Mansab Dogar, Farooq Raza Manika and Gaddi Nasheen from Jhang Nizam-ud-Deen Sialvi, former MPAs Asif Abbas and Mian Majid Nawaz joined the PMLN and reposed confidence

in the party leadership including the supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif.

Punjab PMLN president Rana Sanaullah, Sheikh Faizuddeen, Attaullah Tarar, Rana Iradat Hussain, Ahmad Raza Manika and other party leaders were present in the meeting.

They congratulated the former MPs to join the PMLN.

Talking to the new members, Shehbaz Sharif said their arrival in the party will further strengthen the party and speed up the journey towards progress.

“PMLN is like a house. In this house, everyone is respected. Thanks God, PMLN did not disappoint the people of Pakistan, PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif said.

