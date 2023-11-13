BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PM returns home after concluding visit to KSA

NNI Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has arrived in Islamabad on Sunday after completing his official isit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was on a three-day official visit to the Saudi Arabia where he attended Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh over the Gaza situation.

Earlier, at the King Khalid International Airport, senior Saudi and Pakistani diplomatic officials bid farewell to the Prime Minister on his return from Riyadh to Islamabad.

During the visit, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on the sidelines of Joint Arab- Islamic Extraordinary Summit.

They discussed the latest situation caused by the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appreciated the role and efforts of Saudi Arabia, for promoting the Palestinian cause. He thanked the Saudi leadership for timely convening the summit to evolve Joint Arab-Islamic Action on the deteriorating situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The two leaders underlined the need for urgent international collaboration geared to stopping Israel from brutal and indiscriminate aggression against the besieged and innocent Palestinians.

They further emphasized the urgency of lifting the blockade of Occupied Gaza to facilitate the delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected population.

