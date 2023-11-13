BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Second phase of Raiwind Ijtima concludes

APP Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: The second phase of three-day Tableeghi Ijtima concluded at Raiwind on Sunday with special prayers led by Maulana Muhammad Ibrahim for the prosperity and solidarity of the country and unity of the Muslim world (Ummah).

Hundreds of thousands of people from across Pakistan and other countries attended the annual congregation in Raiwind, some 36 kilometers from Lahore.

Thousands of people from across the city reached the venue in the morning to attend the special prayer that started at around 8:45 am and concluded at 9:05 am. Before Ijtemai-dua, Maulana Muhammad Khurshid briefed the participants about

proper manners for offering dua. Maulana Khurshid gave instructions to delegates sitting in the “pandal” before the prayer, the concluding prayer was given by Maulana Ibrahim of India and every eye was full of tears during the prayer and everyone was praying before Allah and asking for His mercy.

Emotional scenes were witnessed when Maulana Muhammad Ibrahim prayed to Almighty for forgiveness of sins, setting aside differences and making Pakistan a strong and stable welfare state with a trembling voice while tears in his eyes. He prayed Almighty to end our collective problems and make Pakistan a peaceful country, bring unity among people fighting against each other due to differences in faith. He prayed Allah to enable Muslims to follow the teaching of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit.

He also prayed for the unity of entire Muslim Ummah by setting aside all differences.

After the prayer, thousands of groups set out in the way for Islam at home and abroad and hundreds of people also registered their names to join the Tablighi Jamaat for three and four-day Chilla. According to Ijtima administration sources, the second and final session of Ijtima 2023 started from November 9.

The people from Kohat, Hangu, Karam and Kazai Agency, Tirah, Dara Adam Khel, Sada, Mardan, Malakand, Dargai, Swabi, Ghazi, Tarbela, Gilgit, Besham, Bitgram, Mansara, Chalas, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Bahawal-nagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Lodhran, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin participated in the second phase of Ijtema.

